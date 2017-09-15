Ezion Holdings to hold second informal meetings with securities holders

EZION Holdings Limited will be holding second informal meetings on Oct 2 with securities holders in relation to the company's S$1.5 billion Multicurrency Debt Issuance Programme.

The mainboard-listed company said on Friday said that it will be holding the meetings with holders of the Series 003 S$110 million 4.7 per cent notes due 2019, Series 004 S$60 million 4.6 per cent notes due 2018, Series 005 S$50 million 4.85 per cent notes due 2019, Series 006 S$55 million 5.1 per cent notes due 2020, Series 007 S$150 million 4.875 per cent notes due 2021, and Series 008 S$150 million 7 per cent subordinated perpetual securities.

The agenda of the meetings is to provide securities holders with an update on the developments of the refinancing proposal with the company's lenders since the first informal meeting, and to present the refinancing proposal for the securities to the securities holders for their consideration.

"The company will make a further announcement as and when the company proposes to convene a second informal meeting with the holders of Series 009 S$120 million 3.65 per cent committed funding backed notes due 2020," Ezion said.

The meetings will be facilitated and moderated by the Securities Investors Association (Singapore).