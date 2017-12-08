Favour equities over bonds in 2018

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Singapore
FAVOUR equities over fixed income in 2018, says UOB Private Bank chief investment officer Neo Teng Hwee. But rein in expectations of returns as valuations are elevated this year.
2017 has turned out to be a Goldilocks environment for investors, thanks to easy monetary
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo