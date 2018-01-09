You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

FCL to raise S$300m from perpetual bond issue

Tue, Jan 09, 2018 - 8:45 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

FRASERS Centrepoint Limited (FCL) is planning to raise S$300 million from a bond issue, the real estate company said in a Singapore Exchange (SGX) filing on Monday night after market close.

The bonds will carry a fixed interest rate of 4.38 per cent per annum and be issued by its wholly-owned subsidiary, FCL Treasury.

The bonds - in denominations of S$250,000 - are expected to be issued on Jan 17, 2018.

Net proceeds will be used for "corporate funding requirements of the company and its subsidiaries", FCL said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

As these are perpetual securities, there is no fixed final redemption date. The step-up date stands at Jan 17, 2028, with a step-up margin of 1 per cent per annum.

The company added that the proposed issue falls under the S$5 billion multicurrency debt issuance programme established by FCL Treasury on Jan 16 last year, and is guaranteed by FCL.

OCBC bank is the sole global coordinator, lead manager and bookrunner for this series of securities.

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Editor's Choice

BT_20180109_JWKEPPEL9_3253878.jpg
Jan 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel O&M graft case: Global resolution achieved more than what S'pore alone could, says Indranee

nmmoh06.jpg
Jan 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Asia-Pac healthcare M&A expected to jump 80% to US$55b in 2018

ST_20180109_BIZABCAPLAND09A_3675717.jpg
Jan 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Analysts stick to 'buy' on CapitaLand

Most Read

1 New insurer Singapore Life acquires Zurich Life Sg and S$6b of coverage
2 Brokers' take: DBS raises Keppel target price by S$2.20 to S$9.80
3 Electricity market to sizzle in 2018 with new elements
4 MAS puts more scrutiny on bank loans for property development
5 Singapore dollar soars to levels last seen 3 years ago
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

dt-shell_pulau_bukom.jpg
Jan 9, 2018
Energy & Commodities

17 arrested, S$3.05m seized in suspected Shell oil heist

bp_condo_090118_10.jpg
Jan 9, 2018
Real Estate

Condo resale prices rise 0.4% in December, 6.2% for all of 2017: SRX Property

BT_20180109_LKMAS_3253938.jpg
Jan 9, 2018
Real Estate

MAS puts more scrutiny on bank loans for property development

BT_20180109_JWKEPPEL9_3253878.jpg
Jan 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel O&M graft case: Global resolution achieved more than what S'pore alone could, says Indranee

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening