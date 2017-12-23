You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

First Reit completes joint acquisition with Lippo Malls Indonesian Retail Trust

Fri, Dec 22, 2017 - 10:01 PM
stephluo@sph.com.sg@StephLuoBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED First Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit) has completed a joint acquisition with Lippo Malls Indonesian Retail Trust (LMIR Trust) of a property in Yogyakarta.

On Friday, the company said in a bourse filing that the collaboration was completed after getting approval from unitholders on Wednesday.

On Oct 13, the company announced a proposed deal with LMIR Trust for an integrated development comprising a hospital component known as Siloam Hospitals Yogyakarta and a retail mall component known as Lippo Plaza Jogja from PT Mulia Citra Abadi.

With the completion of the Yogyakarta transaction, First Reit's portfolio has been enlarged and now comprises 20 properties located in Indonesia, Singapore and South Korea, it said on Friday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The total purchase consideration of S$27 million payable by First Reit for the transaction and value-added tax of S$2.57 million was financed from drawdown from a bank loan obtained by First Reit.

First Reit closed at S$1.39 on Friday, down two Singapore cents or 1.4 per cent.
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Companies & Markets

Keppel O&M to pay US$422m in fines after reaching global resolution on corruption probe

A bubble tea brewed from blockchain euphoria

Engineering services firm Acromec wins 2 contracts worth S$6.6m

Pavillon to issue 3-year, 5% convertible bonds to pay for Johor Baru properties

Sincap jumps 6.3% on liability disclaimer, Orion Energy expansion

CWX Global sees two new substantial shareholders

Editor's Choice

BT_20171223_JEHUTTON19_3234089.jpg
Dec 23, 2017
Government & Economy

Cautious politics in Indonesia as government tackles challenges

BT_20171223_PAWNCVR_3232330.jpg
Dec 23, 2017
Brunch

Out with the old

Dec 23, 2017
Real Estate

CDL Hospitality Trusts to sell 2 Brisbane properties for A$77m

Most Read

1 Bitcoin plunges below US$13,000, heads for worst week since 2013
2 Moody's reviewing Lippo Malls Retail Trust rating for possible downgrade to junk
3 Life insurers ride on bullish markets to sustain reserve ratios
4 Stocks to watch: Noble, Mapletree Industrial Trust, Keppel, Ho Bee Land
5 Asia's most overworked country, South Korea, pushes for right to rest
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

nmkeppelcrop23.jpg
Dec 23, 2017
Companies & Markets

Keppel O&M to pay US$422m in fines after reaching global resolution on corruption probe

BT_20171223_PAWNCVR_3232330.jpg
Dec 23, 2017
Brunch

Out with the old

FILES-YEAR2017-FOREX-CURRENCY-BITCOIN-WIRELESS-052541.jpg
Dec 23, 2017
Banking & Finance

Bitcoin plunges as 'reality check' hits investors after stratospheric rise

Dec 23, 2017
Companies & Markets

A bubble tea brewed from blockchain euphoria

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening