Flash: DBS Q4 profit up 31%
Thu, Feb 08, 2018 - 7:39 AM
NET profit including one-time items reached a quarterly record of S$1.19 billion, as total income grew 10 per cent to S$3.06 billion.
The bank also halved its total allowances.
FULL STORY: DBS Q4 profit up 31%, allowances halved
