F&N bumps up shares in Vietnam's Vinamilk

FRASER and Neave (F&N) may acquire up to 14.5 million additional shares in Vietnam's Vinamilk, representing approximately one per cent of the issued share capital of Vinamilk.

As at Friday, F&N's two wholly-owned subsidiaries hold approximately 19.96 per cent of Vinamilk.

In a regulatory filing, the company said that there is no certainty or assurance that the transaction will materialise.