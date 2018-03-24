You are here
F&N bumps up shares in Vietnam's Vinamilk
Fri, Mar 23, 2018 - 9:25 PM
FRASER and Neave (F&N) may acquire up to 14.5 million additional shares in Vietnam's Vinamilk, representing approximately one per cent of the issued share capital of Vinamilk.
As at Friday, F&N's two wholly-owned subsidiaries hold approximately 19.96 per cent of Vinamilk.
In a regulatory filing, the company said that there is no certainty or assurance that the transaction will materialise.
