F&N may nudge up stake in Vietnam's Vinamilk

FRASER and Neave (F&N) may acquire up to 21.8 million shares in Vietnam's Vinamilk - or about 1.5 per cent in Vinamilk - through its subsidiary, it said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

As at Wednesday, F&N, through two wholly owned units, owns just under 20 per cent of Vinamilk.

"The notice of transaction relates only to F&N Dairy Investments' intention to acquire the additional Vinamilk shares and there is no certainty or assurance that the transaction will materialise," the company said.