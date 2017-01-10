You are here
F&N wants title to Penguin Random House's S'pore, Malaysia units for S$8m
It will add well-known brand to its loss-making print arm
Singapore
BEVERAGE and publishing conglomerate Fraser & Neave (F&N) will buy the Singapore and Malaysian distribution arms of book publisher Penguin Random House for S$8 million as the active acquirer looks to shore up a loss-making business segment.
The consideration is
