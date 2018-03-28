You are here
HOCK LOCK SIEW
Foreign banks are back. Are Singapore banks doing enough?
With HSBC, Maybank, Pictet and Julius Baer's recent strides, Singapore's Big 3 need to ramp up their game
FOR the past decade it has been quite a breeze for Singapore's three banks to expand in the region and cement further their dominant position at home as international banks shrank their Asian operations in order to rebuild their capital following the Global Financial Crisis.
Starting with
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg