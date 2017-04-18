You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Frasers Centrepoint to pay 315m euros for 86.56% of Amsterdam property firm

Deal also involves offer for remaining 13.44% free-float in Geneba Properties
Tuesday, April 18, 2017 - 05:50
by
soonwl@sph.com.sg@SoonWeilunBT

Singapore

MAINBOARD-LISTED Frasers Centrepoint Limited (FCL) has entered into a conditional agreement to acquire an 86.56 per cent stake in Geneba Properties, an Amsterdam-based listed real estate investment company, for 315.9 million euros (S$467.8 million), with the intention of

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 STB bringing Disney, Jedi magic to Singapore
2 Toh Tuck site tender overwhelms with 24 bids, topped by Malaysia's SP Setia
3 Banks in Singapore still flexing muscle in recruitment, employment
4 Rickmers Maritime to wind up after failing to reach deal with lenders
5 China's playing the North Korea card
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening