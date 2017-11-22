You are here
STOCKS
Friday's export numbers give stocks zing
But the bounce was uneven, with losers still outnumbering gainers. Oxley Hldgs dips despite news of Mayfair Gardens buy
LOCAL equities were once more up on Monday, with the boost coming courtesy of export figures last Friday.
Good news also came over the weekend, as Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong told the biennial People's Action Party convention on Sunday that Singapore's economy could grow by more than 3
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg