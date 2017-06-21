You are here
GE CEO Immelt leaves US$31b pension shortfall for successor
Deficit biggest among S&P 500 companies as Immelt spends more than US$45b on share buybacks
New York
IT'S a problem that Jeffrey Immelt largely ignored as he tried to appease General Electric Co's most vocal shareholders.
But it might end up being one of the costliest for John Flannery, GE's newly anointed CEO, to fix.
At US$31 billion, GE's pension shortfall is
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg