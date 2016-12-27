You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

GLP secures Sagamihara site in Greater Tokyo

Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 08:08
by
angelat@sph.com.sg

glp66.jpg
Global Logistic Properties (GLP) has secured a site in Sagamihara, Greater Tokyo, which it plans to develop over 655,000 square metre of gross floor area at a total investment cost of 133 billion yen (S$1.6 billion).
PHOTO: GLP

GLOBAL Logistic Properties (GLP) has secured a site in Sagamihara, Greater Tokyo, which it plans to develop over 655,000 square metre of gross floor area at a total investment cost of 133 billion yen (S$1.6 billion).

GLP expects to start the first phase of construction in 2020 following a sale-and-leaseback arrangement with the seller. It intends to undertake the project within its US$39 billion fund management platform.

GLP said that Sagamihara has emerged as a major logistics hub driven by a lack of quality logistics space and available land parcels in metropolitan Tokyo.

"Market absorption in this sub-market has been strong, with two of GLP's recent developments in the area - GLP Atsugi II and GLP Ayase - fully pre-leased approximately a year prior to completion," the provider of logistics facilities said on Tuesday.

Yoshiyuki Chosa, president of GLP Japan, said: "GLP Sagamihara has a strong leasing pipeline, and is expected to complement GLP's existing portfolio in the region."

He added that the size of the "uniquely positioned" site allowed layout flexibility to cater to different customer segments including cold storage, manufacturing as well as research and development.

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Cosco Corp (S) requests for trading suspension
2 Authorities investigating ISR Capital share price crash
3 Neil McGregor to succeed Tang Kin Fei as Sembcorp group president and CEO
4 Singapore shares close lower; STI dragged down by selling of DBS, OCBC
5 Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening