You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

GuocoLand's Q4 net profit surges S$205m to S$244.8m

Sunday, August 27, 2017 - 16:43
chaihyn@sph.com.sg@ChaiHungYinBT

PROPERTY developer GuocoLand Limited's net profit for its fourth quarter leapt S$205 million to S$244.8 million from the preceding year, the group said in a Singapore Exchange filing on Sunday morning.

For the three months ended June 30, revenue surged 89.9 per cent to S$407.4 million from the previous year. The gain in revenue was due to higher sales and progressive revenue recognition from Singapore's residential projects as compared to the previous corresponding quarter, it said.

Earnings per share jumped to 22.06 Singapore cents from 3.44 Singapore cents in the previous year. Net asset value per share edged up to S$3.18 as at June 30, from S$2.95 a year ago.

A first and final one-tier exempt ordinary dividend of seven cents per share was declared for FY2017.

GuocoLand shares last closed S$0.01 or 0.4 per cent higher at S$2.29 on Friday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Companies & Markets

SPH divesting stakes in Mediacorp entities

Sunseap, ST Kinetics ink solar energy agreement

Silverlake Axis's Q4 profit down 58%

Grab to invest US$100m in Myanmar

Sime Darby's Q4 profit more than halved from a year ago

Digital disruption, automation to change how bankers work

Editor's Choice

BT_20170826_JLD2_3056413.jpg
Aug 26, 2017
Government & Economy

Govt studying plan to sell large land plots in Jurong Lake District

BT_20170826_TODAY_3056564.jpg
Aug 26, 2017
Companies & Markets

SPH divesting stakes in Mediacorp entities

BT_20170826_BTCOVER26_3056585.jpg
Aug 26, 2017
Brunch

Ready. Jet Set. Fly!

Most Read

1 What it's really like to own a Ferrari in Singapore
2 Govt studying plan to sell large land plots in Jurong Lake District
3 Suki Sushi to make general offer for Mary Chia Holdings
4 Owners of Sun Rosier condo seeking S$235m in en-bloc sale
5 Government studying possibility of selling larger land parcels in Jurong Lake District
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20170826_BTCOVER26_3056585.jpg
Aug 26, 2017
Brunch

Ready. Jet Set. Fly!

BT_20170826_FEATURE26-D_3052301.jpg
Aug 26, 2017
Feature

Full circle

BT_20170826_UWINSIDE26_3056517.jpg
Aug 26, 2017
Opinion

Rallying the nation to stay healthy and live smart

BT_20170826_JLD2_3056413.jpg
Aug 26, 2017
Government & Economy

Govt studying plan to sell large land plots in Jurong Lake District

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening