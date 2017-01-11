You are here

Halcyon appoints Sinochem president as non-exec chairman

Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 18:04
michquah@sph.com.sg@MichelleQuahBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED Halcyon Agri Corporation has appointed Sinochem International Corporation president Liu Hongsheng as its new non-executive chairman, with effect from Jan 16.

It said, in a filing to the Singapore Exchange, that Sinochem International had proposed Mr Liu's appointment.

Sinochem International, a unit of Chinese oil and chemicals conglomerate Sinochem GroupCorp, and listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, bought a majority stake in Halcyon Agri recently.

Halcyon Agri's current non-executive chairman, Qin Hengde, has been reassigned within Sinochem International.

Halcyon Agri's shares finished on Wednesday 3 cents up at 66 cents apiece.
