Halcyon appoints Sinochem president as non-exec chairman

MAINBOARD-LISTED Halcyon Agri Corporation has appointed Sinochem International Corporation president Liu Hongsheng as its new non-executive chairman, with effect from Jan 16.

It said, in a filing to the Singapore Exchange, that Sinochem International had proposed Mr Liu's appointment.

Sinochem International, a unit of Chinese oil and chemicals conglomerate Sinochem GroupCorp, and listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, bought a majority stake in Halcyon Agri recently.

Halcyon Agri's current non-executive chairman, Qin Hengde, has been reassigned within Sinochem International.

Halcyon Agri's shares finished on Wednesday 3 cents up at 66 cents apiece.