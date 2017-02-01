You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

HC Surgical Specialists buys 51% of Julian Ong Endoscopy & Surgery

Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 18:57
by
jaccheok@sph.com.sg@JacCheokBT

HC Surgical Specialists, a Catalist-listed medical services group, on Wednesday announced its proposed acquisition of Julian Ong Endoscopy & Surgery (JOES), a Singapore-based endoscopy clinic.

HC Surgical Specialists will acquire 51 per cent of JOES for S$2.175 million.

JOES, incorporated on Jan 3, has yet to commence operations. JOES is 90 per cent owned by Julian Ong Surgery, and 10 per cent owned by surgeon Julian Ong. The latter fully owns Julian Ong Surgery.

HC Surgical Specialists said the acquisition is in line with the company's plan for growth, and will expand its presence in Singapore. It added: "The addition of Dr Julian Ong to the group's number of experienced practitioners will also strengthen the group's capabilities."

Post acquisition, JOES will be a subsidiary of the group, and will establish and operate a new endoscopy clinic at Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital. Dr Ong will be employed as a specialist surgeon with oversight over JOES.
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Keppel Corp to sell entire 49.99% stake in GE Keppel for S$24.6m
2 Stocks to watch: SembMarine, Keppel Corp, International Healthway Corp
3 Keppel Corp's Q4 profit plunges 65% to S$143m
4 JLL argues for a new property tax in place of ABSD
5 NTU, NUS rise in FT's ranking of global MBA programmes
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening