Hengxin Tech's delisting from SGX set for Feb 5

HENGXIN Technology, which has engaged in a voluntary delisting of its secondary listing on the Singapore Exchange (SGX), on Monday announced that it expects its delisting to take effect from Feb 5, 2018.

The manufacturer of radio frequency coaxial cables for mobile communications in China also said that it expects Jan 19 to be the last day its shares will be traded on the SGX.

Hengxin's rationale for delisting is due to the thin trading volume of shares on the SGX as well as the additional administrative overheads and costs of compliance associated with being listed.

The group will retain its primary listing on the mainboard of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Hengxin shares closed S$0.015 or 4.8 per cent higher at S$0.325 on Monday.