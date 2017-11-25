You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

High Court dismisses Ezion bondholder's originating summons

He had sought a court declaration that Ezion's shares had ceased trading on SGX
Sat, Nov 25, 2017 - 5:50 AM
ann@sph.com.sg

Singapore

OFFSHORE and marine firm Ezion Holdings said on Friday that an originating summons taken out by a substantial bondholder has been dismissed by the Singapore High Court.

The bondholder, Ravi Murarka, who owns a substantial share of the liftboat operator's tranche of S$120

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20171125_SEMI_3193827.jpg
Nov 25, 2017
Government & Economy

Factory output still running hot, but 'likely to cool off next year'

BT_20171125_MRMINDCHAMPS25_3193816.jpg
Nov 25, 2017
Companies & Markets

MindChamps shares up 11% in mainboard debut

BT_20171125_VILLAGEPG1_3193945.jpg
Nov 25, 2017
Brunch

It takes a village

Most Read

1 No Signboard prices IPO at S$0.28 per share, valuing company at S$129.5m
2 Singapore shoppers throng stores for Black Friday deals; Queue starts at Robinsons 11am the day before
3 Noble Group risks equity wipeout as shares retreat yet again
4 Oxley close to buying Chevron House
5 Brokers' take: Singtel earns OCBC's pick among telcos
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20171125_VILLAGEPG1_3193945.jpg
Nov 25, 2017
Brunch

It takes a village

BT_20171125_SEMI_3193827.jpg
Nov 25, 2017
Government & Economy

Factory output still running hot, but 'likely to cool off next year'

yaohui-pixgeneric-4518.jpg
Nov 25, 2017
Government & Economy

Productivity growth expected to hit 3% this year - highest rate since 2010

NZ_TBW_9716.jpg
Nov 25, 2017
Consumer

Joining global festive online mega-sales gives local retailers' cash registers a merry peal

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening