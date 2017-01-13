Hot stock: Anchor Resources up by as much as 19%

ANCHOR Resources, the Catalist-listed mineral explorer, was the most actively traded stock on the Singapore Exchange on Friday.

As at 2.25 pm, nearly 53.5 million units of the stock had changed hands. Anchor Resources opened at S$0.095, and surged by as much as 19 per cent to S$0.112 at noon. As at 2.25 pm, it was trading at S$0.108.

When queried by the Singapore Exchange at noon on its trading activity, Anchor Resources said in response that it was not aware of any possible explanation for the trading.