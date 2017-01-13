You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Anchor Resources up by as much as 19%

Friday, January 13, 2017 - 14:49
by
jaccheok@sph.com.sg@JacCheokBT

40222145 - 17_10_2016 - SGX-RESULTS_.jpg
ANCHOR Resources, the Catalist-listed mineral explorer, was the most actively traded stock on the Singapore Exchange on Friday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

ANCHOR Resources, the Catalist-listed mineral explorer, was the most actively traded stock on the Singapore Exchange on Friday.

As at 2.25 pm, nearly 53.5 million units of the stock had changed hands. Anchor Resources opened at S$0.095, and surged by as much as 19 per cent to S$0.112 at noon. As at 2.25 pm, it was trading at S$0.108.

When queried by the Singapore Exchange at noon on its trading activity, Anchor Resources said in response that it was not aware of any possible explanation for the trading.

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Personal computer sales fall for fifth year in a row
2 Mapletree Investments launches perpetual, first SG$ bond sale in 2017
3 Low Keng Huat makes highest bid for popular site at Perumal Road
4 JTC gives O&M lessees and tenants rental rebates of 3-10% for 2017
5 Property agency industry shrinks further in tepid market
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening