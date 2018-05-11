You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Genting Singapore up 7.8% on positive results, earnings prospects

Fri, May 11, 2018 - 10:36 AM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

BP_Genting Singapore_110518_76.jpg
Genting Singapore jumped nine Singapore cents or 7.8 per cent to S$1.25 after a series of brokerages reiterated "buy" on the stock, following the release of its surprisingly positive earnings, and also expectations that the company will soon be able to bid for a Japan gaming licence when the country's regulations fall in place.
BT PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

GENTING Singapore jumped nine Singapore cents or 7.8 per cent to S$1.25 after a series of brokerages reiterated "buy" on the stock, following the release of its surprisingly positive earnings, and also expectations that the company will soon be able to bid for a Japan gaming licence when the country's regulations fall in place.

As at 10.16am, some 54.8 million shares had changed hands, making it the most active counter on the market.

The casino operator on Thursday posted a 3.3 per cent increase in net profit for the first quarter, from S$210.2 million in the year-ago period to S$217.2 million. Excluding the one-off gain of S$96.3 million from the disposal of the group’s investment in South Korea in Q1 2017, the year-on-year growth in net profit after tax would have seen a jump of 91 per cent. For the three months, revenue rose 15.1 per cent to S$675.1 million from the previous year.

Other positive indicators from its results include the growth in VIP gross gaming revenue on a higher win rate of 3.2 per cent, and higher rolling-chip volume. First-quarter receivables impairment also fell around 40 per cent to S$9.1 million, and the quarter's adjusted Ebitda (Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) margin of 53.2 per cent was also back to levels seen in 2011. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

DBS Group Research maintained its "buy" call with a target price of S$1.49.

It said: "Genting's share price corrected by over 10 per cent the past three months due to concerns post the Q4 2017 results that adjusted Ebitda  margins would be under pressure.

"We believe these concerns were overplayed, given the dip in margins was largely due to payment of staff bonuses, and margins in Q1 2018 have since rebounded to around 54 per cent, the highest level in over 11 quarters from 44 per cent in Q4 2017.

"At current share price, Genting offers outstanding value for exposure to a growing VIP business and a duopoly market."

Phillip Securities maintained its "add" rating and target price of S$1.40, noting that management was positive on the Japan Gaming Bill and mentioned there is a chance that the Responsible Gambling Bill and Implementation Bill could be sanctioned in fiscal 2018, and bidding for prospective casinos could start in fiscal 2019. 

Likewise, OCBC Investment Research kept its "buy" rating and fair value of S$1.45 on the stock, saying that it is positive on its earnings growth prospects.

"We note the opportunity for margins to grow further in the medium term as Genting Singapore embarks on its innovation plan to address challenges such as manpower constraints.

"Genting Singapore notes that the Integrated Resort Implementation Bill has been submitted to the Japan Diet on April 27, and expects the debate on the bill to commence this year."

Nomura also kept its "buy" rating at a target price of S$1.52, saying: "We also expect newsflow on the revamp of Resorts World Sentosa in 2018 once capex and regulatory approvals and details are finalised; this should improve visitation prospects."

 

Editor's Choice

BP_Mahathir_110518_4.jpg
May 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia elections: Markets' volatility reflect concerns with a dash of hope

BP_Mahathir Mohamad_110518_10.jpg
May 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Challenging transition ahead for Malaysia

BP_SGX_110518_7.jpg
May 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX orders Vard to hold new EGM

Most Read

1 Malaysia elections: Ringgit falls as high-speed rail, GST among analysts' top uncertainties
2 Malaysia elections: Mahathir scores shock election win; set to become world's oldest PM
3 Malaysia elections: Mahathir won't be sworn in as PM on Thursday, says palace spokesman
4 Elias Green condo targeting en bloc
5 Malaysia elections: Mahathir expected to be sworn in as new PM at 5pm today
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Anwar_110518_86.jpg
May 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia king agrees to pardon Anwar immediately: Mahathir

BP_Mahathir_110518_4.jpg
May 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia elections: Markets' volatility reflect concerns with a dash of hope

BP_SingPost_110518_67.jpg
May 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

Absence of impairment charge sends SingPost to S$24m Q4 profit; to pay 2 S cent dividend

BP_SGretail_110518_88.jpg
May 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales down 1.5% in March, led by continued drop in vehicle sales

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening