Hot stock: Infinio gains 50% to trade at 1-year high of 0.3 Singapore cent apiece

MINERAL oil and gas firm Infinio Group gained in early trading on Tuesday with its stock trading 50 per cent or 0.1 Singapore cent higher to 0.3 Singapore cent apiece.

As at 10.04am, some 17.2 million shares changed hands, making it the most active counter on the Singapore bourse.

On Monday night, the Catalist-listed company responded to a query from the Singapore Exchange (SGX) regarding its unusual volume movements, saying that it has "continually been exploring various avenues for fund-raising from existing shareholders and third-parties".

However, no definitive conclusion has been reached with any party and there is no certainty that any agreement will take place, Infinio said.

The counter has been trading within a one-year range of 0.1 Singapore cent to a high of 0.3 Singapore cent. Its three month average daily volume stands at 6.88 million.