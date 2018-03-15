Hot stock: Nutryfarm International's share price jumps; prompts SGX query

SHARES in Nutryfarm International surged nearly 35 per cent on Thursday, prompting a query from the Singapore Exchange (SGX) that morning for "unusual price movements".

At around 12.45pm, the counter was trading eight Singapore cents higher at 31 cents, with about 456,000 shares worth S$117.14 million changing hands.

Nutryfarm called for a trading halt at 12.56pm, pending an announcement.

Hong-Kong based Nutryfarm, which was placed previously on the SGX watch list, reported a 45 per cent jump year on year in net profit to HK$1.77 million (S$0.3 million) for the three months ended 31 Dec, 2017.

Revenue was down 7 per cent to HK$18.15 million, with the majority of revenue coming from subsidiary NFC. NFC manufactures health products which focus on the heart, brain, blood vessels, joints and weight loss.