Hot stock: SGX queries Liongold on high trading activity

SINGAPORE Exchange (SGX) on Monday morningqueried Liongold Corp on the unusual volume movement of its stock.

It asked if the company was aware of any explanation for the share movements, adding that this is the third query issued in the past five months.

As at 9.40 am, Liongold was the most active stock with more than 843 million shares traded. At 9.58 am, it was trading at S$0.002, up S$0.001.

The last query was issued on Aug 22 last year after its stocks topped the volume chart with hefty trading of 394.1 million shares.

This was after one of its directors Md Wira Dani Abdul Daim stepped down as non-executive director when he was made a bankrupt in Singapore.