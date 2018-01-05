Hyflux unit files arbitration notice over contract dispute

HYFLUX'S unit, Hydrochem, filed a notice with the Singapore International Arbitration Centre on Jan 2 to commence arbitration proceedings against Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Environmental & Chemical Engineering Co and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Asia Pacific.

This is in relation to a dispute over a sub-contract for engineering, procurement, supervision of installation, testing and commissioning of a waste-to-energy plant dated May 12, 2016.

Hyflux said in an exchange filing on Friday that it does not expect the arbitration to have a material adverse effect on its operations and financial performance.