IHC announces AGM, Q1 financial statement dates

INTERNATIONAL Healthway Corporation (IHC) announced that the company will be holding its FY2016 annual general meeting by July 14, and will announce its Q1 2017 financial statements by July 31.

In addition, IHC will also be able to meet the requirements to announce its unaudited financial results for Q2 2017 and Q3 2017 respectively within the stipulated regulatory timelines, and therefore an extension of time for these announcements is not necessary.