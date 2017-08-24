You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

IHH Healthcare net profit climbs 29% to RM317m; EPS rises to 3.84 sen

Wednesday, August 23, 2017 - 18:40
ycchin@sph.com.sg

A one-off gain from the divestment of Apollo Hospitals stake and revenues from two newly opened hospitals boosted results for IHH Healthcare Bhd in its second quarter.

Net profit was up 28.6 per cent to RM316.6 million (S$100.8 million) from the previous year, the group said in a Singapore Exchange filing on Wednesday evening.

For the three months ended June 30, revenue increased 12.1 per cent to RM2.77 billion from the previous year. The expansion in revenue was due to contribution from new hospitals as well as the sustained growth in both inpatient admissions and revenue intensity across all home markets, it said.

It also added that the group's two newly opened hospitals - Gleneagles Hong Kong Hospital and Acibadem Altunizade Hospital in Turkey - were already contributing to revenue for the quarter.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Earnings per share rose to 3.84 sen from 2.99 sen in the preceding year. Net asset value per share crept up to 2.69 sen as at June 30, from 2.67 sen six months ago. No dividend was proposed.

IHH shares ended 0.5 Singapore cent or 0.3 per cent down at S$1.895 on Wednesday.
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Companies & Markets

AusGroup JV secures A$165m extension contract for Darwin LNG project

SIC disregards UOBAM's July acquisition of UOL shares as breach of whitewash condition

Raffles Education swings back into profit with FY bottom line of S$627,000

Raffles Education swings back into profit with FY bottom line of S$627,000

Fintech startup SingX secures second round of funding

Metro in talks on potential sale of indirect 30% stake in Chinese firm

Editor's Choice

2017-08-22T143002Z_343589093_RC15C5C71BC0_RTRMADP_3_USA-STOCKS.JPG
Aug 23, 2017
Companies & Markets

Fund managers keep dancing even as September jinx looms

BT_20170823_YCALIPAY23A_3049298.jpg
Aug 23, 2017
Consumer

Alipay targeting Singapore consumers

BT_20170823_SETAXI23_3049513.jpg
Aug 23, 2017
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro in talks with Uber to help manage taxi fleet

Most Read

1 Park West condo owners eye S$750m in third try at collective sale
2 If you're thinking of starting a business venture - think again
3 Sim Lian clinches Tampines Court enbloc for S$970m
4 Normanton Park enbloc sale launched: reserve price of S$800m or S$898 psf ppr
5 Start life right, stay healthy and live smart
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

COE 17967017.jpg
Aug 23, 2017
Transport

Singapore COE premiums fall across the board

Tampines Court 18476289.jpg
Aug 23, 2017
Real Estate

Sim Lian clinches Tampines Court enbloc for S$970m

coe.jpg
Aug 23, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

SG Retail CPI 13789129.jpg
Aug 23, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore inflation edges up in July on higher retail, water prices

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening