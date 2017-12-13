Infinio enters into S$2.95m loan deal; shares actively traded before trading halt

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Singapore
MINERAL oil and gas firm Infinio Group on Tuesday said it has entered into a S$2.95 million loan agreement with Wang Zhen Wen. The shares will resume trading on Wednesday following a trading halt imposed earlier on Tuesday, after queries from the exchange on unusually heavy
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo