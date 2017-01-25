You are here

Innovalues shareholders give nod to firm's takeover by Northstar

Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 17:46
melissat@sph.com.sg@MelissaTanBT

PRECISION machine parts maker Innovalues is set to be bought by private equity fund Northstar and delisted in March.

About 95 per cent of shareholders present and voting at a High Court-directed shareholders' meeting on Wednesday morning approved Northstar's acquisition of all the shares of Innovalues via a scheme of arrangement, Innovalues said in a Singapore Exchange filing.

It said the expected last day of trading in its shares is Feb 7 and the counter is expected to be delisted on March 17.
