You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Insurance disruption fuelling customer-centric innovations

Major insurers setting up Singapore innovation labs as technologies like artificial intelligence, blockchain drive industry changes
Monday, January 16, 2017 - 05:50
by
huangjy@sph.com.sg@ClaireHuangBT

37546560.1 (37999612) - 08_04_2016 - pixgenerics.jpg
Driven by the rapid advances in technology, insurers in Singapore have been taking steps to be more customer-centric in an attempt to retain loyalty and attract new policyholders.
ST PHOTO

Singapore

DRIVEN by the rapid advances in technology, insurers in Singapore have been taking steps to be more customer-centric in an attempt to retain loyalty and attract new policyholders.

Front-end disruption in the sector will continue in 2017, as will the rise of unions between

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Personal computer sales fall for fifth year in a row
2 Mapletree Investments launches perpetual, first SG$ bond sale in 2017
3 Low Keng Huat makes highest bid for popular site at Perumal Road
4 Mapletree Investments sells 2017's first SGD bond
5 Property agency industry shrinks further in tepid market
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening