Insurance giant looks to grow Asia business in three areas
Top picks for potential: Terrorism and political violence coverage; marine cargo speciality; and energy and industry
Singapore
FOLLOWING the completion of a US$5.3 billion takeover of British specialist insurer Amlin last year, Japan's largest non-life insurer MS&AD is looking to grow its Asia business in three areas identified as having the most potential - terrorism and political violence coverage
