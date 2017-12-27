Investment firm k1 Ventures' unit under members' voluntary liquidation

INVESTMENT holding company k1 Ventures on Wednesday said that its wholly owned subsidiary, FSHCO Holdings Pte Ltd, will be placed under members' voluntary liquidation.

It added that filings will be made in Singapore for the liquidation, and that this liquidation is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets, or earnings per share of the group for the financial year ending June 30, 2018.

k1 Ventures last traded 0.66 per cent, or S$0.01 higher to S$0.76 apiece on Nov 17.

The firm had suspended trading of its shares on the Singapore bourse from Nov 20 onwards to "avoid market speculation on the value of the company", it said previously.

This comes as k1 Ventures disposed of its entire interests in Chicago-based financial services and investment management holding company Guggenheim Capital, for about US$221 million on Nov 17.