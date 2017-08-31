IPO aspirant Deskera to help SMEs transact more digitally

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
TO Shashank Dixit, a downturn allows businesses to look at things in a new way. During the Global Financial Crisis in 2008, he saw an opportunity to build his company, which is aiming for an initial public offering (IPO) on the local bourse here in the next year.
"When there's a crash,
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal