ISOTeam clinches 15 projects worth more than S$24m

Tuesday, August 29, 2017 - 20:14
ISOTEAM Ltd has secured 15 projects worth approximately S$24.18 million.

In a Singapore Exchange filing on Tuesday, the Catalist-listed firm announced that it had three new addition and alteration projects with a total value of about S$16.84 million, one of which is tenancy works involving the "change of use of Level 57 Sands Skypark Tower 1 restaurant". This is expected to be completed by November 2017.

ISOTeam also secured two mechanical and electrical projects worth about S$3.15 million. This consists of electrical installation work at Serangoon North and Jurong West.

ISOTeam's other contracts are five repair and redecoration projects, two coating and painting projects, two interior design projects, and one general cleaning project under its subsidiary in Malaysia.

ISOTeam closed trading at S$0.345 on Tuesday, down S$0.005, or 1.43 per cent.

