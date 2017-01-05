You are here

ISOTeam to buy construction firm for S$6.45m

Thursday, January 5, 2017 - 18:57
ENGINEERING firm ISOTeam on Thursday said that it plans to acquire Rong Shun Engineering & Construction for S$6.45 million.
Rong Shun provides building construction as well as renovation related services and electrical works.

ISOTeam said that the proposed acquisition will expand the group's capability to offer a full suite of engineering services and solutions. The acquisition will be funded by proceeds from a share placement announced in May 2015, as well as internal resources.

