ISOTeam wins S$22.7m worth of new building maintenance projects

Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 08:26
by
jaccheok@sph.com.sg@JacCheokBT

CATALIST-LISTED building maintenance firm ISOTeam on Tuesday announced that it has secured S$22.7 million worth of new projects in the new year.

These new contracts - comprising a mix of repairs and redecoration (R&R) and addition and alteration (A&A) projects, as well as a S$6.3 million renewable energy installation job (its single largest project won to-date) - are expected to be completed between January 2017 and June 2018.

The S$6.3 million project involves installation work for the solar leasing of grid-tied solar photovoltaic system for 150 blocks. ISOTeam's other projects include R&R works to Tekka Centre and the proposed new erection of a three-storey envelope control detached house with a basement, attic and swimming pool at 106 Watten Estate Road.
