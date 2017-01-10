ISOTeam wins S$22.7m worth of new building maintenance projects

CATALIST-LISTED building maintenance firm ISOTeam on Tuesday announced that it has secured S$22.7 million worth of new projects in the new year.

These new contracts - comprising a mix of repairs and redecoration (R&R) and addition and alteration (A&A) projects, as well as a S$6.3 million renewable energy installation job (its single largest project won to-date) - are expected to be completed between January 2017 and June 2018.

The S$6.3 million project involves installation work for the solar leasing of grid-tied solar photovoltaic system for 150 blocks. ISOTeam's other projects include R&R works to Tekka Centre and the proposed new erection of a three-storey envelope control detached house with a basement, attic and swimming pool at 106 Watten Estate Road.