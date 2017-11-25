You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

JUMBO posts 6.7% drop in FY profit

Fri, Nov 24, 2017 - 9:14 PM
lynkhoo@sph.com.sg@LynetteKhooBT

JUMBO Group Limited reported a 6.7 per cent drop in net profit for the full year ended Sept 30 to S$14.47 million as higher expenses and lower other income offset the rise in revenue.

A 6.1 per cent increase in revenue to S$145.1 million for the year took place on the back of an overall increase in revenue from JUMBO's operations in both Singapore and China, as well as a full-year revenue contribution from the group's third JUMBO Seafood restaurant in Shanghai.

"The F&B industry is expected to continue to be challenging due to pressure on operating costs and keen competition," JUMBO said on Friday.

Going forward, the group will continue to focus on lowering operating costs and improving productivity and efficiency, it added.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The restaurant group said that it will also continue to explore suitable opportunities to expand its network of F&B outlets and business through the opening of new outlets, acquisitions, joint ventures or strategic alliances with partners.

This month, JUMBO announced the setting up of a new branch office in Shanghai in conjunction with the opening of its fourth JUMBO Seafood outlet in the city's L'Avenue Mall, Hongqiao. The new outlet, the fifth JUMBO Seafood outlet in China, is slated to open in December.

Outside of China, JUMBO has entered into a joint venture agreement with local strategic partner Baipin Co Ltd to open at least eight JUMBO Seafood outlets in Taiwan.

The board of directors has proposed a tax-exempt final cash dividend of 0.5 cents and a tax-exempt special dividend of 0.7 cents. The proposed dividends are subject to shareholders' approval at the upcoming annual general meeting.

Including the tax-exempt interim dividend of 0.5 cents per share, the group will pay out a total dividend payout of 1.7 cents per share for fiscal 2017, amounting to about 75.4 per cent of the group's fiscal 2017 net profit.

Companies & Markets

Kimly posts S$5m Q4 profit on higher revenue

Centurion obtains nod for dual listing from Hong Kong stock exchange

Z-Obee to delist from SGX on Nov 28

United Food agrees to sell unit for 75m yuan

Panic reigns as China railway play Midas falls to historic lows

MindChamps shares jump 11% in Mainboard debut; CEO says will enter China by 2018

Editor's Choice

BP_cbd231117_6.jpg
Nov 24, 2017
Government & Economy

S'pore upgrades 2017 GDP forecast; moderation expected next year

BT_20171124_HAMMOND_3192219.jpg
Nov 24, 2017
Government & Economy

Hammond pumps £25b into UK economy to counter slowdown

Nov 24, 2017
Technology

Growth of digital sector value-add in Singapore outpaced overall economy from 2011-15

Most Read

1 No Signboard prices IPO at S$0.28 per share, valuing company at S$129.5m
2 RE&S opens 60% above IPO price on debut day
3 UOB's 2 new robot employees cut data processing time by over half
4 Singapore shoppers throng stores for Black Friday deals; Queue starts at Robinsons 11am the day before
5 Kismis View launched for en bloc sale for S$102m
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Factory_241117_56.jpg
Nov 24, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output in October powers ahead with 14.6% rise

Singapore factory.jpg
Nov 24, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

f60bb02c-be80-4d0c-b2a0-6c073085638f.jpg
Nov 24, 2017
Consumer

Singapore shoppers throng stores for Black Friday deals; Queue starts at Robinsons 11am the day before

Nov 24, 2017
Technology

Singapore consumers very open to buying financial products from big tech firms: Bain study

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening