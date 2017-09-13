You are here

Keppel DC Reit buys Dublin data centre for 66m euros

Wednesday, September 13, 2017 - 07:41
DATA centre owner Keppel DC Reit said on Wednesday that it had bought a data centre in Dublin, Ireland, for 66 million euros (S$101.3 million).

The centre, B10 Data Centre, has a weighted average lease expiry (WALE) of 11 years and is 87.3 per cent leased. Clients include a leading global Internet enterprise, as well as others in IT services and telecommunications.

The facility is in Dublin's Ballycoolin Business and Technology Park, 12km from the Dublin city centre,

The data centre started operations in 2013 and has about 25,200 sq ft of lettable area.

Pro forma net profit of the acquisition in 2016 is three million euros.

Distribution per unit (DPU) might increase from 6.14 Singapore cents before the deal to 6.51 cents after, or 6 per cent.

Keppel DC Reit will have a portfolio of 13 assets after the deal, with portfolio WALE at 9.4 years.

After the deal, Keppel DC Reit's leverage as of end-June is expected to increase from 27.7 per cent to 32.4 per cent.

Keppel DC Reit last traded at S$1.295.

