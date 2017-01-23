Keppel DC Reit declares distribution of 2.8 cents per unit for H2 2016

FOR the fourth quarter which ended on Dec 31, 2016, Keppel DC Reit's distribution per unit (DPU) was down 20.1 per cent to 1.31 Singapore cents from the 1.64 Singapore cents achieved in the year-ago quarter.

FOR the fourth quarter which ended on Dec 31, 2016, Keppel DC Reit's distribution per unit (DPU) was down 20.1 per cent to 1.31 Singapore cents from the 1.64 Singapore cents achieved in the year-ago quarter. Distributable income for the fourth quarter was up 2 per cent to S$14.77 million from S$14.48 million achieved one year ago. Net property income was up 14.2 per cent to S$24.94 million from S$21.84 million in the year-ago quarter. Gross revenue for the quarter was also up, by 8.4 per cent, to S$26.84 million, from S$24.76 million one year ago.

For the full fiscal year 2016, Keppel DC Reit achieved S$61.04 million of distributable income, which was 6.3 per cent higher than S$57.44 million it achieved in fiscal 2015. It also surpassed the 2016 IPO forecast of S$58.71 million by 4 per cent. DPU for the full year was down 5.7 per cent to 6.14 Singapore cents from 6.51 Singapore cents achieved one year ago.

A distribution of 2.80 Singapore cents per unit has been declared for second half of 2016. Book closure date is Feb 1, 2017, and distributions will be paid out on Feb 28, 2017.