You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Keppel in deal to push back Parden rig delivery

Agreement provides for rig's resale to associate of guarantor to Parden's obligations in the rig contract
Saturday, December 31, 2016 - 05:50
by
hweetan@sph.com.sg@HweetanBT

keppel.jpg
Keppel Corporation said after trading hours on Friday that its rig-building arm, Keppel Fels, has entered into a settlement agreement towards the construction of a jack-up rig that was intended for delivery to Uruguay-based Parden Holding SRL.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Singapore

KEPPEL Corporation said after trading hours on Friday that its rig-building arm, Keppel Fels, has entered into a settlement agreement towards the construction of a jack-up rig that was intended for delivery to Uruguay-based Parden Holding SRL.

The agreement provides for

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Reits still offer refuge from global volatility
2 More changes to Companies Act proposed
3 Rising global economic tide may not lift Singapore's boat
4 Amos Yee detained by US immigration officials
5 Companies downbeat about 2017 prospects: SBF survey
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening