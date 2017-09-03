You are here

Keppel Land on the hunt for new chief

Sunday, September 3, 2017 - 17:03
KEPPEL Corporation on Sunday announced that Ang Wee Gee, chief executive officer (CEO) of Keppel Land, will be leaving the company on Dec 31 December this year to pursue other interests, after more than 26 years of service.

Loh Chin Hua, CEO of Keppel Corporation, who is concurrently chairman of Keppel Land, will assume the role of executive chairman of Keppel Land starting Jan 1, 2018. The company said it is currently evaluating possible candidates to assume the role of CEO of Keppel Land.

Said Mr Loh: "Wee Gee played an instrumental role in growing Keppel Land's businesses overseas and developing Keppel Land into the multi-faceted property player that it is today, with a strong presence in many key cities in Asia. We wish Wee Gee success in his future endeavours."

In addition, the group said Louis Lim, 45, director (group strategy and development) at Keppel Corporation, will be appointed chief operating officer of Keppel Land with effect from Jan 1.

Prior to joining the Keppel Group in 2016, Mr Lim was a partner with Bain & Company. He has a Master of Science in Economics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and a Master of Business Administration from INSEAD.
