You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Keppel reaches settlement on Parden rig contract

Friday, December 30, 2016 - 18:13
by
hweetan@sph.com.sg@HweetanBT

12-33548031.4 (38913646) - 30_06_2016 - Loh Chin Hua.jpg
KEPPEL Corporation said after Friday trading hours, its rig-building arm, Keppel Fels has entered into a settlement agreement towards the construction of a jack-up rig that was intended for delivery to Uruguay-based Parden Holding SRL.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG NEWS

KEPPEL Corporation said after Friday trading hours, its rig-building arm, Keppel Fels has entered into a settlement agreement towards the construction of a jack-up rig that was intended for delivery to Uruguay-based Parden Holding SRL.

The agreement provides for the resale of the rig to the associate of a guarantor to Parden's obligations under the rig-building contract but on a two-year deferment to the rig delivery.

In August 2013, Keppel Corp announced the award of a contract valued at US$206 million to build a KFELS B Class jack-up rig for Parden. The rig was then scheduled for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2015.

Keppel said that following Parden's failure to take delivery of the jack-up rig and make payment for the balance 80 per cent of the contract value, Keppel Fels has entered into a settlement agreement with Parden's guarantor for the contract.

A sale contract will be concurrently executed with 361 Projects Pte Ltd, an associate of the guarantor, for the entity to purchase the jack-up rig at a price equivalent to the balance contract value previously agreed with Parden.

A replacement guarantee will be issued by the guarantor to secure the obligations of 361 Projects under the sale contract.

Delivery of the rig will be pushed back to the fourth quarter of 2017.

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Reits still offer refuge from global volatility
2 More changes to Companies Act proposed
3 Rising global economic tide may not lift Singapore's boat
4 Amos Yee detained by US immigration officials
5 Companies downbeat about 2017 prospects: SBF survey
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening