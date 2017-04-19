Keppel Reit appoints Penny Goh board chairman

The chairman of the board of directors at Keppel Reit Management, Chin Wei-Li, will be resigning this week, with non-executive and independent director of the manager Penny Goh taking over.

The Reit's manager announced in a filing to Singapore Exchange on Wednesday afternoon that with effect from April 22, Dr Chin, 59, will resign from her roles as chairman of the board and non-independent, non-executive director. She has served on the board since Feb 3, 2005.

Taking over as chairman from April 22 will be Mrs Goh, 64. Mrs Goh has been a non-executive and independent director of the manager since Oct 5, 2016. She is currently co-chairman and senior partner of Allen & Gledhill LLP, a law firm in Singapore. She has been a partner since 1982 and has for many years headed the corporate real estate department.

Come July 1, Tan Chin Hwee, 45, will also step down from the board after serving for almost seven years.

On that same day, Tan Cheng Han, 52, who has served on the board for more than four years, will also relinquish his seat to assume his appointment as chairman of Singapore Exchange Regulation, or SGX Regco. This is a new unit set up by the Singapore Exchange to undertake the market regulatory functions of the exchange.

Following these changes, the board of Keppel Reit Management will comprise seven directors, of whom four are independent directors.