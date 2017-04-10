Keppel Seghers completes capacity upgrade at Ulu Pandan NEWater plant

The Keppel Seghers Ulu Pandan NEWater Plant's designed and contracted capacity has been boosted to 162,800 m3 (35 million gallons/day) of NEWater daily, up from 148,000 m3 (32 million gallons/day) previously.

KEPPEL Infrastructure Holdings' wholly owned subsidiary, Keppel Seghers, has completed the capacity upgrade at the Ulu Pandan NEWater Plant, Keppel Corporation said in a media release on Monday.

It said the project, which started on April 29 last year, was completed on March 11, 2017, ahead of schedule, and on budget.

The upgrade work boosted the plant's designed and contracted capacity from 148,000 cubic metres (32 million gallons per day) to 162,800 cubic metres (35 million gallons per day). This was done through the installation of a third-stage reverse osmosis system that recycles water rejected from the second-stage reverse osmosis system.

Keppel Infrastructure's environmental infrastructure executive director, Tan Boon Leng, said this was the first large-scale plant in Singapore to adopt a third-stage reverse osmosis configuration.

"As the original designer and builder of the plant and its current operator, Keppel Infrastructure is uniquely placed to deliver this upgrade which has raised the plant's ability to deliver high-grade reclaimed water to support Singapore's aim to achieve a sustainable and secure water future," he said.

The Keppel Seghers Ulu Pandan NEWater plant started commercial operations in March 2007.