Keppel to build S'pore's fourth desalination plant in Marina East

New plant will be able to produce 137,000 cu m of drinking water per day
Friday, December 23, 2016 - 05:50
by
Keppel Infrastructure Holdings Pte Ltd has been named the preferred bidder by national water agency PUB to design, build, own and operate (DBOO) Singapore's fourth desalination plant to be located in Marina East.
Singapore

KEPPEL Infrastructure Holdings Pte Ltd has been named the preferred bidder by national water agency PUB to design, build, own and operate (DBOO) Singapore's fourth desalination plant to be located in Marina East.

Expected to be operational in 2020, the new desalination

