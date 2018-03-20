Keppel unit secures bonuses, signs five-year technical support agreement with Viridor EfW (Runcorn)

KEPPEL Seghers, a wholly owned subsidiary of Keppel Infrastructure Group, has signed a five-year technical support agreement and secured two performance bonuses totalling over £7 million with Viridor EfW (Runcorn), for the Phase 2 Thermal Power Station at Runcorn in the UK (Runcorn EfW).

The Phase 2 Thermal Power Station is owned by Viridor EfW (Runcorn), a special purpose vehicle owned by Viridor Waste Management.

The bonuses worth £4 million were awarded in recognition of Keppel Seghers' "excellence in operational performance for higher electrical efficiency and lower chemical consumption levels", said Keppel Corporation in an exchange filing.

As a result, Viridor EfW (Runcorn) has also signed a technical support agreement valued at £3.25 million with Keppel Seghers to provide performance enhancement reviews for the plant and further specialist technical support to the plant's current operations and maintenance team for a period of five years starting 2018.

The scope of this contract covers regular plant operation reports, personnel training, assistance during major overhauls, and data analysis on plant performance enhancement potential.

Ong Tiong Guan, CEO of Keppel Infrastructure, said: "Since handing the Runcorn EfW over to our client in 2015, Keppel Seghers has enjoyed a strong working relationship with them. The technical support contract is a testament to the client's satisfaction with and recognition of our capabilities and track record."

Together, Runcorn Phases 1 and 2 make up the largest waste and renewable energy project in the UK. The combined facility is able to process up to 850,000 tonnes of refuse derived fuel (RDF) per year, converting it into renewable energy comprising approximately 80 MW of electricity and 52 MW of thermal energy in the form of steam. This makes it one of the largest and most efficient combined heat and power (CHP) facilities in the world.

Keppel Infrastructure is a wholly owned subsidiary of Keppel Corporation.