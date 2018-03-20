You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Keppel unit secures bonuses, signs five-year technical support agreement with Viridor EfW (Runcorn)

Tue, Mar 20, 2018 - 7:48 PM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

KEPPEL Seghers, a wholly owned subsidiary of Keppel Infrastructure Group, has signed a five-year technical support agreement and secured two performance bonuses totalling over £7 million with Viridor EfW (Runcorn), for the Phase 2 Thermal Power Station at Runcorn in the UK (Runcorn EfW).

The Phase 2 Thermal Power Station is owned by Viridor EfW (Runcorn), a special purpose vehicle owned by Viridor Waste Management.

The bonuses worth £4 million were awarded in recognition of Keppel Seghers' "excellence in operational performance for higher electrical efficiency and lower chemical consumption levels", said Keppel Corporation in an exchange filing.

As a result, Viridor EfW (Runcorn) has also signed a technical support agreement valued at £3.25 million with Keppel Seghers to provide performance enhancement reviews for the plant and further specialist technical support to the plant's current operations and maintenance team for a period of five years starting 2018.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The scope of this contract covers regular plant operation reports, personnel training, assistance during major overhauls, and data analysis on plant performance enhancement potential.

Ong Tiong Guan, CEO of Keppel Infrastructure, said: "Since handing the Runcorn EfW over to our client in 2015, Keppel Seghers has enjoyed a strong working relationship with them. The technical support contract is a testament to the client's satisfaction with and recognition of our capabilities and track record."

Together, Runcorn Phases 1 and 2 make up the largest waste and renewable energy project in the UK. The combined facility is able to process up to 850,000 tonnes of refuse derived fuel (RDF) per year, converting it into renewable energy comprising approximately 80 MW of electricity and 52 MW of thermal energy in the form of steam. This makes it one of the largest and most efficient combined heat and power (CHP) facilities in the world.

Keppel Infrastructure is a wholly owned subsidiary of Keppel Corporation.

Companies & Markets

Mapletree Commercial Trust to issue S$120m 3.28% fixed rate notes due 2024

Ezion Holdings and Sias to hold informal meeting with shareholders on Friday

EMS Energy granted two-month extension for FY2017 results and AGM

Noble Group hit by lawsuit from top shareholder Goldilocks as default looms

S&P downgrades Noble rating to 'D'

Singtel to launch mobile wallet tie-up with regional associates, starting in Thailand

Editor's Choice

BT_20180320_JQALI20_3357470.jpg
Mar 20, 2018
Technology

Alibaba pumps US$2b into Lazada to wage war in SEA e-commerce market

BP_Powell_200318_3.jpg
Mar 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Markets wait for Jerome Powell to set the tone

BP_Pacific Mansion_200318_6.jpg
Mar 20, 2018
Banking & Finance

Kwek and Quek entities secure Pacific Mansion for S$980m

Most Read

1 GuocoLand, Hong Leong group bag Pacific Mansion for S$980m, in second-biggest ever en bloc deal
2 MAS fines StanChart Singapore, StanChart Trust S$6.4m in total for breaches
3 Stocks to watch: StarHub, Noble, Keppel Corp
4 Alibaba pumps US$2b into Lazada to wage war in SEA e-commerce market
5 OCBC builds S$240m regional data centre
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SG_200318_91.jpg
Mar 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore ranks first in Asia again, 25th globally for quality of living: Mercer survey

DBS.jpg
Mar 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_Noble Group_190318_26.jpg
Mar 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble Group hit by lawsuit from top shareholder Goldilocks as default looms

Mar 20, 2018
Real Estate

State tender for Holland Road site draws 15 bids

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening