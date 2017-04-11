You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
HOCK LOCK SIEW

Kingboard Copper's IFA advice to reject offer a triumph for minorities

Tuesday, April 11, 2017 - 05:50
by
sivan@sph.com.sg@RSivanithyBT

IT'S not often that independent financial advisers (IFAs) recommend rejecting a takeover in which the offer price is pitched at a generous and seemingly attractive 49 per cent premium over the 12-month weighted average price, or a 17.6 per cent premium over the last traded stock price before

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Singapore High Court cuts jail terms for Kong Hee and 5 City Harvest Church leaders
2 AG Chambers file criminal reference with Court of Appeal over City Harvest Church verdict
3 URA to tackle developers that misrepresent info: Lawrence Wong
4 Ital Auto to be new importer for Maserati
5 After SGX exit, OSIM heads for HK listing as V3 Group
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening