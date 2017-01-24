You are here

Koh Poh Tiong appointed independent director of Bukit Sembawang Estates

Tuesday, January 24, 2017
FOOD and beverage veteran Koh Poh Tiong, 70, has been appointed independent director of residential property developer Bukit Sembawang Estates.
FOOD and beverage veteran Koh Poh Tiong, 70, has been appointed independent director of residential property developer Bukit Sembawang Estates.

Mr Koh was chief executive of Asia Pacific Breweries from 1993 to 2008. He was known as "Mr Tiger", synonymous with building up the Tiger Beer brand.

Currently, he is on the board of several other firms, and also chairs the National Kidney Foundation.

Bukit Sembawang Estates, notable for its Yio Chu Kang land bank, last traded at S$4.73 a share.

