Koyo International unit wins S$2.6m HDB contract

KOYO Engineering (SE Asia) Pte Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Koyo International, has won a contract of about S$2.6 million from the Housing & Development Board.
The contract will commence in Jan 15, 2018 and last for 21 months. It will lift the group's order book to S$39.3 million.
