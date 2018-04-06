You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

KTL Global unit terminates lease for Tuas Bay office; to pay S$5.87m to landlord

Thu, Apr 05, 2018 - 11:27 PM
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg@WongKaiYiBT

THE board of offshore services firm KTL Global announced late on Thursday night that its unit, KTL Offshore (KTLOS), has entered into a deed of surrender to terminate its lease at the company's previous registered office at 71 Tuas Bay Drive, and 61 Tuas Bay Drive with effect from March 1, 2018.

In accordance with the deed, KTLOS is required to pay a total of S$5.87 million by Aug 25, 2021 to landlord SB (Pioneer) Investment (including rental arrears of S$1.5 million) and an insurance guarantee to secure KTLOS' payment obligation up to the amount of S$5.3 million.

KTLOS must pay its instalments on the first day of each calendar month.

In addition, it must make the first principal payment and interest payment to SB (Pioneer) Investment on or before April 6, 2018 for S$126,190; and subsequently on or before April 30, 2018, for S$178,816.62.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

KTL Global said the costs associated with the lease termination will be included in the group's statements for the financial year ended June 30, 2018.

"The settlement reached with the landlord reduces a long-term commitment, thus allowing the company to focus on benefiting from the recent increase in activity in the global offshore oil and gas market," KTL Global said.

Companies & Markets

Trustee calls on Swiber to pay up

CAD seizes hard drives, laptops from YuuZoo's office; interviews chairman Zilliacus, who was asked to surrender his passport

Jeweller Soo Kee set to change its name

Alpha fund sells Shanghai International Plaza to LaSalle; price said to be 42,000 yuan psm

FJ Benjamin rights cum warrants issue oversubscribed

SGX Regco calls on Noble's creditors to reconsider restructuring proposal

Editor's Choice

file6v4gahd888h1kqhc397e.jpg
Apr 5, 2018
Banking & Finance

Rate hike fears pushing home buyers to fixed-rate loans

JAPAN-MARKET-STOCKS-032241.jpg
Apr 5, 2018
Stocks

Asia, Europe markets recoil as China ups tariff ante

BT_20180405_MRMICRON5_W7IO_3380834.jpg
Apr 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Micron breaks ground on new flash memory fabrication plant in Singapore

Most Read

1 AIA Singapore to pay out S$494m in policy bonuses for 2018
2 Venture boss beats bank CEOs with S$12m paycheck for 2017
3 Full-year forecasts double after 3.1% jump in Q1 home prices
4 Micron breaks ground on new flash memory fabrication plant in Singapore
5 Far East Consortium bags The Estoril at S$223.94m
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

noble.JPG
Apr 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX Regco calls on Noble's creditors to reconsider restructuring proposal

noble.JPG
Apr 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Apr 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

AEM added S$77m of orders over two months, now has S$192m for 2018 delivery

nm-resale-0204.jpg
Apr 5, 2018
Real Estate

HDB resale prices up 0.8% in March from February but down 1.9% y-o-y: SRX

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening