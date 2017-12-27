Lead independent director resigns from Singapore O&G amid dispute

The lead independent director of Singapore O&G has resigned abruptly from the board of the women's and children's healthcare group as a result of an ongoing dispute.

Christopher Chong Meng Tak, who joined Singapore O&G as a director in May 2015, resigned from the board on Dec 26, the company said on Wednesday (Dec 27).

Mr Chong and the company have an ongoing dispute concerning the company's claim for S$1.5 million from Mr Chong in relation to a company transaction in which Mr Chong was involved, Singapore O&G said. It did not give details on the nature of the transaction.

Mr Chong is a also the non-executive group chairman of Catalist-listed Emerging Towns & Cities Singapore (ETC).